Advertisement

News 12 will air prime-time special, ‘COVID Crisis: The Long Haul,’ at 8 p.m. Saturday

Gray Television will air an hourlong prime-time special titled, “COVID Crisis: The Long Haul”...
Gray Television will air an hourlong prime-time special titled, “COVID Crisis: The Long Haul” on Saturday. We’ll air it at 8 p.m. Saturday on WRDW Channel 12.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Gray Television will air an hourlong prime-time special titled, “COVID Crisis: The Long Haul” on Saturday.

We’ll air it at 8 p.m. Saturday on WRDW Channel 12.

One year ago on March 13, COVID-19 was declared a national emergency.

The special, co-anchored by Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik, will look back over 2020, how the disease and treatments developed as well as the lasting impact on daily life. From distributing the vaccine to improving the economy, the show covers what public officials, private companies and health providers are doing to combat the pandemic.

The special will showcase an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president. Other topics will include an in-depth look at COVID-19 “long-haulers,” the struggle of small businesses, vaccine distribution and skepticism, communities hard hit by the pandemic and a look to the future.

Copyright 2021 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
Driver identified in deadly Aiken County crash
Amanda J. Redmon, 26, was arrested and charged with felony child abduction.
Mother charged with felony abduction of children at center of N.C. Amber Alert
Stock graphic
Augusta crash claims life of 34-year-old man
Jefferson Co. high students, staff protest against beloved teacher resignation
Jefferson County High students, staff protest against beloved teacher termination
Jonah Robert Schafner, 33.
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped in Jefferson County

Latest News

Vaccine
Conflict grows between US and allies over vaccine supply
‘These are superspreader settings’: Maskless crowds seen after S.C. bar restrictions lifted
‘Superspreader settings’: Maskless crowds seen after S.C. bar restrictions lifted
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’