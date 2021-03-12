News 12 will air prime-time special, ‘COVID Crisis: The Long Haul,’ at 8 p.m. Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Gray Television will air an hourlong prime-time special titled, “COVID Crisis: The Long Haul” on Saturday.

We’ll air it at 8 p.m. Saturday on WRDW Channel 12.

One year ago on March 13, COVID-19 was declared a national emergency.

The special, co-anchored by Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik, will look back over 2020, how the disease and treatments developed as well as the lasting impact on daily life. From distributing the vaccine to improving the economy, the show covers what public officials, private companies and health providers are doing to combat the pandemic.

The special will showcase an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president. Other topics will include an in-depth look at COVID-19 “long-haulers,” the struggle of small businesses, vaccine distribution and skepticism, communities hard hit by the pandemic and a look to the future.

