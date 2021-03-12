Advertisement

Missouri hits late free throw, beats Georgia 73-70 at SEC

Missouri's Dru Smith (12) pulls in a rebound ahead of Georgia's K.D. Johnson (0) in the first...
Missouri's Dru Smith (12) pulls in a rebound ahead of Georgia's K.D. Johnson (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dru Smith made two free throws with 15.2 seconds left, and the Missouri Tigers held off Georgia 73-70 to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Seventh-seeded Missouri (16-8) will play eighth-ranked Arkansas on Friday night.

The Tigers led 62-50 and nearly blew that lead after failing to make a field goal after Jeremiah Tilmon’s layup with 6:24 remaining. They missed their final six shots but made all nine free throws within the final five minutes. Tenth-seeded Georgia lost its third straight.

The Bulldogs trailed 69-67 with 19.8 seconds remaining when Toumani Camara missed two free throws.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda J. Redmon, 26, was arrested and charged with felony child abduction.
Mother charged with felony abduction of children at center of N.C. AMBER Alert
Stock graphic
Augusta crash claims life of 34-year-old man
Michael “Ryan” Wood
SLED investigating death of Furman University student from Edgefield
Jonah Robert Schafner, 33.
U.S. Marshals searching for escaped Jefferson Co. inmate
Jefferson Co. high students, staff protest against beloved teacher resignation
Jefferson Co. High students, staff protest against beloved teacher termination

Latest News

Joiner, Ole Miss beat South Carolina 76-59 in SEC Tournament
Snell’s 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Hawks over Raptors 121-120
Big finish sends Garcia to big lead at Players Championship
Georgia Tech ends Miami’s run in ACC tournament 70-66