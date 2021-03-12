Missouri hits late free throw, beats Georgia 73-70 at SEC
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dru Smith made two free throws with 15.2 seconds left, and the Missouri Tigers held off Georgia 73-70 to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Seventh-seeded Missouri (16-8) will play eighth-ranked Arkansas on Friday night.
The Tigers led 62-50 and nearly blew that lead after failing to make a field goal after Jeremiah Tilmon’s layup with 6:24 remaining. They missed their final six shots but made all nine free throws within the final five minutes. Tenth-seeded Georgia lost its third straight.
The Bulldogs trailed 69-67 with 19.8 seconds remaining when Toumani Camara missed two free throws.
