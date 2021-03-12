Advertisement

March 11, 2020: The night sports, as we knew them, ended

Employee sanitizes a popcorn dispenser at Park Place Stadium Cinema in Charleston after a customer used it.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(AP) - Sports was bracing for change on March 11, 2020. Locker rooms had been closed to outsiders, hand sanitizer was everywhere, and the NBA was among the leagues strongly considering playing games in empty arenas.

The shutdown didn’t seem as likely. That is, until it happened. The NBA was the first major league to shut down and virtually every league in the world — from the pros to kids and everything in between — followed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

