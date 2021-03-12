March 11, 2020: The night sports, as we knew them, ended

(AP) - Sports was bracing for change on March 11, 2020. Locker rooms had been closed to outsiders, hand sanitizer was everywhere, and the NBA was among the leagues strongly considering playing games in empty arenas.

The shutdown didn’t seem as likely. That is, until it happened. The NBA was the first major league to shut down and virtually every league in the world — from the pros to kids and everything in between — followed.

