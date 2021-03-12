Law enforcement investigation puts Belvedere Elementary on lockdown

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Belvedere Elementary School was on a soft lockdown for about an hour Friday afternoon due to a law enforcement investigation nearby.

The soft lockdown was from about 1:44 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said deputes were assisting North Augusta Public Safety with a search on a residence in the area and that the soft lockdown was for students’ safety.

During a soft lockdown, all exterior doors are locked and movement within the building is restricted. It happens when there is no imminent threat to the building but there are reasons to upgrade a school’s security posture.

By 2:45 p.m., law enforcement gave the “all clear” and normal school activities resumed.

