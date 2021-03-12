Joiner, Ole Miss beat South Carolina 76-59 in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 18 points, Romello White had 17, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Mississippi beat South Carolina 76-59 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The sixth-seeded Rebels (16-10) play No. 3 seed LSU in the quarterfinals Friday.

The Tigers beat Ole Miss 75-61 on Jan. 9. and had a game that was originally scheduled for Feb 28 at LSU canceled by issues concerning the coronavirus pandemic. Jalyn McCreary scored 15 points, Wildens Leveque added 14 and AJ Lawson scored 12 for No. 11 seed South Carolina (6-15).

Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard did not play for undisclosed reasons. The duo combined to average more than 24 points this season, including 14.4 by Bryant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.