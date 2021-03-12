Advertisement

Here’s the plan for traffic during Masters week

Masters traffic
Masters traffic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With fewer patrons going to the Masters this year, the normal traffic changes are being scaled back.

Normally the city closes the Interstate20 exit onto Washington Road.

But as you can see from the attached map, they’ll leave it open this year.

They’ll also still allow people to get off at Riverwatch and connect through Alexander Drive.

There are also changes to Berckmans Road.

They usually make it one way in the afternoon.

But you can see they’ll still allow access onto Berckmans road in both directions.

Experts say it will be like a busy rush hour day, not the normal Masters week traffic we’re used to.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
Driver identified in deadly Aiken County crash
Amanda J. Redmon, 26, was arrested and charged with felony child abduction.
Mother charged with felony abduction of children at center of N.C. Amber Alert
Stock graphic
Augusta crash claims life of 34-year-old man
Jefferson Co. high students, staff protest against beloved teacher resignation
Jefferson County High students, staff protest against beloved teacher termination
Jonah Robert Schafner, 33.
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped in Jefferson County

Latest News

Parents with kids could get a huge tax credit with this COVID-19 relief bill
Parents with kids could get a huge tax credit with this COVID-19 relief bill
Parents with kids could get a huge tax credit with this COVID-19 relief bill
Parents with kids could get a huge tax credit with this COVID-19 relief bill
Shoot-out
Aiken County man killed in Columbia shoot-out
Gray Television will air an hourlong prime-time special titled, “COVID Crisis: The Long Haul”...
News 12 will air prime-time special, ‘COVID Crisis: The Long Haul,’ at 8 p.m. Saturday