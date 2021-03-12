Here’s the plan for traffic during Masters week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With fewer patrons going to the Masters this year, the normal traffic changes are being scaled back.

Normally the city closes the Interstate20 exit onto Washington Road.

But as you can see from the attached map, they’ll leave it open this year.

They’ll also still allow people to get off at Riverwatch and connect through Alexander Drive.

There are also changes to Berckmans Road.

They usually make it one way in the afternoon.

But you can see they’ll still allow access onto Berckmans road in both directions.

Experts say it will be like a busy rush hour day, not the normal Masters week traffic we’re used to.

