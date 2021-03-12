Georgia Tech ends Miami’s run in ACC tournament 70-66

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Usher scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, including a game-clinching dunk created off a sterling play by Jose Alvarado, and Georgia Tech ended Miami’s run in the ACC tournament with a 70-66 win.

Miami’s Kameron McGusty hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to get the Hurricanes within two points. Following a Miami foul, Alvarado saved a poor inbounds pass in the backcourt as he flew out of bounds, passing it to teammate Bubba Parham.

Parham returned the ball to Alvarado, who found Usher alone for the clinching dunk with 19 seconds left. McGusty scored 25 points for Miami.

