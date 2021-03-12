Georgia Supreme Court elects next chief justice

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Supreme Court justices voted unanimously Thursday to select the high court’s next leader.

Presiding Justice David Nahmias is set to become chief justice when Chief Justice Harold Melton leaves the court on July 1.

The justices also unanimously elected Justice Michael Boggs to succeed Nahmias as the next presiding justice.

Georgia chief justices serve one four-year term as the head of the state’s judicial branch.

