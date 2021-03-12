Advertisement

Georgia Supreme Court elects next chief justice

Justice David Nahmias (left) and Justice Michael Boggs (right).
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Supreme Court justices voted unanimously Thursday to select the high court’s next leader.

Presiding Justice David Nahmias is set to become chief justice when Chief Justice Harold Melton leaves the court on July 1.

The justices also unanimously elected Justice Michael Boggs to succeed Nahmias as the next presiding justice.

Georgia chief justices serve one four-year term as the head of the state’s judicial branch.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

