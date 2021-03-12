Frontline, essential workers could win $20,000 wedding from Connect Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Connect Augusta is offering a special opportunity for one lucky frontline worker or essential worker couple.

If you or your partner are an essential worker, you can apply for a free wedding valued at more than $20,000 dollars.

The deadline to apply is coming up this Sunday. You can apply by clicking here.

Here’s what you’ve all been waiting for, Augusta! We’re giving away a free wedding, valued at over $20K, for a frontline worker / essential employee in the CSRA! Please read all rules and apply at the provided link. We’re excited to say “I DO” with one very lucky couple Follow this link to enter ➡️➡️➡️ https://form.jotform.com/210375431583150 Posted by Leslie Gibson Brewer on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Below is the complete list of requirements to apply:

1. No purchase necessary; purchases will not improve chances of winning.

2. Entrants must be couples who are CSRA residents eighteen (18) years or older where at least one party is an essential worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Entrants must not be in a contract for any wedding vendors/venues.

4. To enter, couples must complete the online application. Only one entry per couple.

5. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook.

6. By participating in this contest, entrants and/or participants agree to a complete release of Facebook from any and all claims.

7. All entries must comply with Facebook’s terms of service.

8. Entrants, finalists, and winner completely release Connect Augusta and all vendors from any and all claims.

9. Any brands or logos must be removed from any photographs unless entrant has verified permission to display.

10. Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges. Finalists will be required to submit to employment verification and provide a photograph. Photograph must be a clear picture only featuring the couple; photographs with third parties will not be accepted.

11. Entrants affirm that all photographs submitted are true and actual images of themselves.

12. Finalists will be selected on the content of their story; entries are subject to verification.

13. Entries must be submitted between

February 14, 2021 through March 14, 2021. Winners will be announced on March 19, 2021 on the Say “I Do,” Augusta Facebook page.

14. Entrants that have not completed all the requirements by the deadline will be considered void.

15. Connect Augusta is not responsible for any lost, late, or missing entries.

16. No notice will be given to void or disqualified entries.

17. Finalists will have three (3) days from selection to accept the finalist and provide verification of employment and photograph.

18. The winner will be selected by a committee of sponsors based on application and interview process.

20. Contest winner will have three (3) days from selection to claim prize.

21. The wedding date will be September 19, 2021. It will take place at the Southern Barn at Neely Farms in Hephzibah, Georgia. This date and location cannot be changed and an entry in the contest affirms entrant’s availability for that date.

22. The wedding will be for up to 100 guests, subject to any vendor, venue, or government social distancing requirements.

23. Winner will be required to enter binding agreements with all vendors subject to their terms and conditions including provisions and requirements in the instance of breach.

24. Winner will have to pay all state and federal taxes on the value of the prize; a 1099 will be issued for the cash value of the prize.

25. Each vendor will contribute goods/services up to a predetermined amount. Winner will be responsible for the payment of any goods and services selected over that amount.

26. Estimated cash value of prize up to $25,000.

27. No part of the wedding package shall be redeemable for cash.

28. Winner cannot substitute vendors or products.

29. Connect Augusta, any member of the judge’s panel, and/or sponsors reserves the right to disqualify any entrant and/or finalist without notice for reasons including but not limited to fraudulent entries, vote rigging or buying, failure to meet or provide verification of the requirements.

30. Any fraudulent entries or contestants will be removed and disqualified.

31. Any entries containing inappropriate content such as profanity, spam, threats, defamatory, indecent, obscenity, disparaging or discriminatory language or content that could be otherwise considered offensive and/or negative will be disqualified and removed without notice.

32. Connect Augusta reserves the right to disqualify any entrant in its sole discretion without notice.

33. Connect Augusta reserves the right to cancel or modify the contest and/or its rules if necessary. In the instance of a modification, any contestants who entered prior to modification will have the right to modify their entries if necessary.

34. Any information provided from entrants will be used for promotional purposes. Entrants consent to the use of any story and/or photographs by Connect Augusta, Say “I Do,” Augusta, and other vendors. This consent shall be deemed an irrevocable, perpetual license and shall not be impacted if the entrant/finalist is not selected as the winner. Connect Augusta’s, Say “I Do,” Augusta, and vendors’ rights shall include but are not limited to republishing, sharing, copying, promoting, and advertising.

35. Entrants affirm that all submitted material is true, original and does not infringe on any intellectual property rights. Shall any claims occur, entrant will release Connect Augusta and other vendors from any claims that may result.

36. Any disputes related to contest entry and operation shall be resolved individually and exclusively by arbitration in the state of Georgia, under Georgia law. Connect Augusta or other vendors will not be responsible for any attorney’s fees. Any subsequent disputes with Winner shall be subject to the dispute resolution in individual vendor agreements.

