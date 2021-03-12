Falcons re-sign kicker Younghoe Koo after Pro Bowl season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed placekicker Younghoe Koo and three other exclusive rights free agents. The Falcons also re-signed cornerback Tyler Hall, wide receiver Christian Blake and defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. Koo earned Pro Bowl honors and was a highlight of a disappointing 4-12 season.

He made 37 of 39 field-goal attempts, including each of his eight attempts from 50 yards or longer. Koo made 27 consecutive field goals, the Falcons’ longest streak in a single season. He also is the team’s first kicker to make at least eight field goals from 50 yards or beyond without a miss.

