Early voting ends today in 2 local special elections

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’re running out of time to vote early in Richmond County’s SPLOST 8 special election.

It’s the last day of early voting. You can vote at:

Municipal Building

Henry Brigham Center

Robert Howard Center

Warren Road Center

They’re open until 6 p.m.

It’s also the deadline if you want to apply for a ballot by mail. Mail-in ballots must be returned by close of business on Tuesday.

So far, the Richmond County Election Board says just over 1,900 people have voted early.

Later today, the board will hold an emergency meeting to talk about relocating a polling site.

Precinct 208 at Minnick Park has structural damage, and an inspector says it’s unsafe for Tuesday’s election.

That precinct was for voters in the Kissingbower Road area.

In Grovetown

Today is also the last day to vote early in the Grovetown city special election. You can vote at the old Euchee Creek Library until 5 p.m. The election is to fill the late Allen Transou’s City Council seat. Election Day is Tuesday.

