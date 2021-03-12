Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament, NCAA tourney streak ends

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament because of a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. Duke had won its first two tournament games, but is just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

The Duke athletic director says the Blue Devils’ season is over, ending their streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. The Seminoles advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

