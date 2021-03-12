Advertisement

Driver killed in Aiken County single-vehicle crash

By Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a vehicle crash near Beech Island, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported early Friday.

The accident happened sometime on U.S. 278, also known as Williston Road, near Lewis Road three miles east of Beech Island, the agency reported.

A 2005 Toyota Avalon was traveling east on the highway when it went off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, crossing the center line and hitting several trees on left side of the road, the agency reported.

The driver was the only occupant and was wearing a seat belt.

A passer-by discovered the vehicle at 1:47 a.m., according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Ables said the driver’s name will be released after family members are notified and that toxicology analysis are pending.

It was the second deadly predawn crash in the CSRA within two days.

A 34-year-old Augusta man was killed by a traffic accident just before 2 a.m. Thursday at Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue in Augusta.

Jeremy Simpkins, 34, was thrown from his vehicle after it hit another vehicle at the intersection, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Simpkins was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:35 a.m.

