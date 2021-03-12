Do you recognize this Waynesboro bank burglary suspect?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help identifying a man suspected in a burglary at a local bank.

The burglary happened Thursday at Southern Bank, 855 Liberty St.

Police said an unidentified male entered the bank after hours by smashing through a window attached to the Liberty Street side entrance door.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 706-284-9422. Callers may remain anonymous.

