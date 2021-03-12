Do you recognize this Waynesboro bank burglary suspect?
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help identifying a man suspected in a burglary at a local bank.
The burglary happened Thursday at Southern Bank, 855 Liberty St.
Police said an unidentified male entered the bank after hours by smashing through a window attached to the Liberty Street side entrance door.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 706-284-9422. Callers may remain anonymous.
