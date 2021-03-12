Advertisement

Davis, Olsen remembered for greatness on and off the field

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, two beloved NFL players who developed into iconic figures in the Charlotte community, officially retired together on Thursday as members of the Carolina Panthers.

Davis and Olsen signed one-day contracts with the Panthers and were honored jointly during a 90-minute virtual ceremony at Bank of America Stadium that was broadcast live on the team’s website. Panthers owner David Tepper said they are  “family” to the people in Charlotte and welcomed them back home.

