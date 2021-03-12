Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and warmer conditions are expected today. Highs today will be well above normal in the low 80s. Winds will be steady out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A backdoor cold front will move in Saturday, but won’t be too noticeable outside of winds turning out of the northeast between 5-10 mph and more clouds during the day. Saturday morning lows will be in the mid to low 50s. Temperatures will increase to the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day.

Morning lows Sunday will remain in the low 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday as the stalled backdoor front hangs around the region. Despite the clouds, highs should be able to make it up to 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be variable during the day depending on what side of the front you’re located.

Rain chances begin to increase early next week. A few spotty showers look possible Monday, but rain totals look minimal. The higher chance for rain moves in Tuesday with an approaching area of low pressure. Rain coverage and totals look to increase more Tuesday with the system moving through. Rain totals look to vary between 0.25-0.75″.

Most of Wednesday currently looks dry outside of a few isolated showers. Storms look possible by Thursday with an approaching cold front. Storm chances will be dependent on the timing of the front. This could bring another 0.25-0.75″ to the region during the frontal passage. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.