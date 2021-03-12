Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear this evening into tonight. Winds will be light out of the southwest early, but turning out of the northeast by daybreak Saturday. Saturday morning lows will be in the mid 50s.

Temperatures stay above average this weekend. (WRDW)

A backdoor cold front will move in Saturday, but won’t be too noticeable outside of winds turning out of the northeast between 5-10 mph and more clouds during the day. Temperatures will increase to the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon around Augusta. Slightly cooler highs north of Augusta in the mid to low 70s. Slightly warmer highs south of Augusta in the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day.

Morning lows Sunday will remain in the low 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday as the stalled backdoor front hangs around the region. Despite the clouds, highs should be able to make it up to 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be variable during the day depending on what side of the front you’re located.

Rain chances begin to increase early next week. A few spotty showers look possible Monday, but rain totals look minimal. The higher chance for rain moves in Tuesday with an approaching area of low pressure and cold front. Rain coverage and totals look to increase more Tuesday with the system moving through.

Most of Wednesday currently looks dry outside of a few isolated showers. Storms look possible by Thursday with an approaching cold front. Storm chances will be dependent on the timing of the front. Rain totals look to be over an inch for many locations between Monday night and Thursday night.. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

