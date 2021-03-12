Advertisement

CVS to add 21 S.C. vaccine locations; Appointments to open Saturday

CVS Pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CVS Health announced Thursday morning it will increase the number of its pharmacy locations that will administer the COVID vaccine starting Saturday.

The chain said it would increase the number of its pharmacies statewide from 33 to 54. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following counties: Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lexington, Richland, and Spartanburg. South Carolinians can find the full list of counties with a participating CVS Pharmacy location here.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday with vaccines being administered as early as Sunday.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact customer service at 800-746-7287.

CVS Health will not provide vaccinations to those without appointments.

The additional locations will provide vaccine doses to those who meet the state’s current Phase 1A and Phase 1B requirements.

“CVS Health has nearly doubled the number of states where select CVS Pharmacy locations are offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program,” spokesperson Tori Canada said.

