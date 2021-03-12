Advertisement

Cross Creek girls basketball team wins 3A state championship

By Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Girls basketball at Cross Creek High School won the Class 3A championship game, making them the second team from the CSRA to win a championship in the past 24 hours.

Cross Creek took the win today over Greater Atlanta Christian at the Macon Centreplex, 56 to 44. They finished the season with a 23-2 record.

Caption

The Cross Creek girls are the second team to win big this week. The T.W. Josey High School girls basketball team took home a win yesterday against Fannin County, winning their first title since 1998. They finished 47-42.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda J. Redmon, 26, was arrested and charged with felony child abduction.
Mother charged with felony abduction of children at center of N.C. Amber Alert
Stock graphic
Driver identified in deadly Aiken County crash
Stock graphic
Augusta crash claims life of 34-year-old man
Jonah Robert Schafner, 33.
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped in Jefferson County
Jefferson Co. high students, staff protest against beloved teacher resignation
Jefferson County High students, staff protest against beloved teacher termination

Latest News

Cross Creek High School Girls Basketball Team wins State Championship
Cross Creek High School
Joiner, Ole Miss beat South Carolina 76-59 in SEC Tournament
Snell’s 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Hawks over Raptors 121-120
Missouri's Dru Smith (12) pulls in a rebound ahead of Georgia's K.D. Johnson (0) in the first...
Missouri hits late free throw, beats Georgia 73-70 at SEC