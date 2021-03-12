Cross Creek girls basketball team wins 3A state championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Girls basketball at Cross Creek High School won the Class 3A championship game, making them the second team from the CSRA to win a championship in the past 24 hours.
Cross Creek took the win today over Greater Atlanta Christian at the Macon Centreplex, 56 to 44. They finished the season with a 23-2 record.
The Cross Creek girls are the second team to win big this week. The T.W. Josey High School girls basketball team took home a win yesterday against Fannin County, winning their first title since 1998. They finished 47-42.
