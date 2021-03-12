Clyburn pushes for affordable internet affordability

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar have introduced new bills to provide internet service for rural communities.

Clyburn, a Democrat who represents South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District in Congress, said H.R. 1783, the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act would authorize more than $94 billion to ensure unserved and underserved communities would have affordable high-speed internet access.

“Access to broadband today will have the same dramatic impact on rural communities as the rural electrification efforts in the last century,” Clyburn said. “When I formed the Rural Broadband Task Force, our mission was to address the digital divide. The disparate effects of that divide have been amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic and exposed the urgency of ensuring universal access to high-speed internet. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate to enact the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act.”

Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, who serves as co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, introduced the bill in the Senate.

“When we invest in broadband infrastructure, we invest in opportunity for all Americans,” she said. “In 2021, we should be able to bring high-speed internet to every family in America — regardless of their zip code. This legislation will help bridge the digital divide once and for all.”

This legislation is the product of collaboration between members of the House Rural Broadband Task Force and the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

