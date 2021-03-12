Advertisement

Clemson RB Etienne shines for NFL evaluators at pro day

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - Clemson tailback Travis Etienne was front-and-center at his team’s pro day as he attempted to join teammate quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a first-round NFL draft pick. Etienne is the ACC’s all-time leading rusher and two-time league player of the year.

He passed up the NFL last season for a final year in college, wanting to improve from a second-round grade to the first. Etienne ran a pair of 4.40-second times in the 40-yard dash Thursday, along with catching passes and fielding kicks. Lawrence is considered the likely No. 1 overall selection in next month’s draft.

