Brothers charged with molesting victim over 15 years in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two brothers have been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a female for 15 years, according to police reports.

The incidents allegedly took place from the time the victim was 5 years old until she was 20, according to authorities. Most occurred in Aiken, according to reports.

They involved fondling, indecent liberties and child molesting, according to Aiken Department of Public Safety reports.

The incidents were initially reported in August 2019 when the victim was 26, according to police records.

That initial police report listed brothers Alex Mark Coffin and Matthew Ellis Coffin as the suspects.

It wasn’t until this month that arrest warrants were obtained for the pair.

Matthew Coffin was arrested and booked into Aiken County jail on March 5 and Alex Coffin was booked March 11.

Alex Coffin, 30, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct or attempt with a minor age 11-14 and one count with a minor under 16, according to authorities.

Matthew Coffin, 34, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct or attempt with a minor age 11-14 and three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt with a minor involving a lewd act, according to authorities.

They have since been released on bond.

