Bond denied for suspect in Augusta slaying with blunt object

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied Friday for the suspect in an Augusta slaying that happened last month.

Joe Nunnally Jr., 57, of Augusta, died after being struck in the chest by a blunt object around 11 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 1600 block of Ramsey Street.

Tyone Lambert, 47, was arrested and has been held in Richmond County jail.

Deputies said they learned Nunnally and Lambert had been hanging out in the area with several others, when for unknown reasons, Lambert struck Nunnally with the weapon. Nunnally then walked a short distance, fell to the ground unresponsive and succumbed to his injuries, deputies said.

In Friday’s bond hearing, prosecutors said the weapon was a shovel. They said Lambert has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1993.

Lambert’s attorney said it was a matter of self-defense and urged a “reasonable bond,” saying Lambert has spent his whole life in the CSRA.

The judge denied bond.

