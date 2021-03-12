Advertisement

Bond denied for suspect in Augusta slaying with blunt object

Tyone Lambert is shown during his bond hearing March 12, 2021.
Tyone Lambert is shown during his bond hearing March 12, 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied Friday for the suspect in an Augusta slaying that happened last month.

Joe Nunnally Jr., 57, of Augusta, died after being struck in the chest by a blunt object around 11 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 1600 block of Ramsey Street.

Tyone Lambert, 47, was arrested and has been held in Richmond County jail.

CRIME | 1-year-old’s death sends shockwave through Augusta neighborhood

Deputies said they learned Nunnally and Lambert had been hanging out in the area with several others, when for unknown reasons, Lambert struck Nunnally with the weapon. Nunnally then walked a short distance, fell to the ground unresponsive and succumbed to his injuries, deputies said.

In Friday’s bond hearing, prosecutors said the weapon was a shovel. They said Lambert has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1993.

Lambert’s attorney said it was a matter of self-defense and urged a “reasonable bond,” saying Lambert has spent his whole life in the CSRA.

The judge denied bond.

Read deputies’ report on the slaying

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda J. Redmon, 26, was arrested and charged with felony child abduction.
Mother charged with felony abduction of children at center of N.C. Amber Alert
Stock graphic
Augusta crash claims life of 34-year-old man
Jonah Robert Schafner, 33.
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped in Jefferson County
Michael “Ryan” Wood
SLED investigating death of Furman University student from Edgefield
Jefferson Co. high students, staff protest against beloved teacher resignation
Jefferson County High students, staff protest against beloved teacher termination

Latest News

Salena Travis-Scott
Bond set at $60,000 for Augusta mom accused in her 1-year-old boy’s death
In this June 26, 2013, file photo, gay rights advocate Vin Testa waves a rainbow flag in front...
Sexual orientation removed from S.C. hate crimes bill
Anyone with information about this man is is urged to call Waynesboro police at 706-284-9422....
Do you recognize this Waynesboro bank burglary suspect?
Stock graphic
Driver killed in Aiken County single-vehicle crash