Blackville man with autism remembers calls everyone’s birthdays

BLACKVILLE, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you tell Chuck McCormick your birthday, he’ll always remember.

If you’ve ever wondered what day of the week you were born, he can tell you.

Chuck is a number man and an expert when it comes to dates.

“April 3, 2003... that was on a Thursday... am I right Nick?”

“You are right, yessir.”

Chuck has autism, and his body is fighting cancer. But he has a knack for remembering numbers, especially dates.

“What day of the week was May 24, 1997?”

“Saturday. Check and see if I’m right.”

He was right.

Chuck has thousands of birthdays memorized, and his nightly routine is to make his birthday calls, about a dozen every day.

But while Chuck’s mind is as sharp as ever, his body is fighting an uphill battle.

“It was colon cancer. Now it’s metastasized to his liver,” his mom Deborah said.

Even with cancer, Chuck makes sure to show everyone love on their birthday. If he’s feeling too sick, his parents make his calls for him.

“He makes people so happy. They’re so happy to hear from him,” Deborah said.

And people make sure he feels that same love when his birthday comes around. His parents say they have four phones to keep up with all the messages.

“When it’s my birthday, my phone rings off the hook and stuff, and they type me happy birthday on Facebook,” Chuck said.

Chuck’s parents want to give a big thank you to everyone who’s supported them in this journey.

And they say Chuck loves getting cards, so if you want to wish him well, you can send a card over to the First Baptist Church at 19449 Solomon Blatt Avenue in Blackville, South Carolina.

