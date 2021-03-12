Advertisement

Big finish sends Garcia to big lead at Players Championship

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sergio Garcia is off to a great start at The Players Championship, all because of his great finish. Garcia made two straight birdies and followed with an eagle for a 65. That gave him a  two-shot lead over Brian Harman.

Most importantly, Garcia avoided the kind of wreck that allowed the TPC Sawgrass to live up to its reputation as the course where anything can happen to anyone at any time. Defending champion Rory McIlroy shot a 79, his worst score since his opening round at Royal Portrush in the 2019 British Open.

When darkness brought the first round to a halt — 21 players didn’t finish — there already were 13 scores of 80 or higher. That included Henrik Stenson with an 85.

