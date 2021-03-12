Beech Island man killed in Columbia shoot-out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested two men in a shoot-out at a Columbia business that left one man dead and four others hurt.

The shooting happened Thursday around 4 p.m. at Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road.

Officials said one man died at the scene and four others were rushed to the hospital. Two men remained in the hospital as of Friday morning.

The man who died was 55-year-old Charles Lilly, of Beech Island, the coroner’s office confirmed. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies said the shooting happened during an argument that “escalated and led to a shoot-out.”

Thursday night, deputies arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

James Hill, 58, has been charged with murder and first-degree assault by a mob.

Kristopher Wheat, 36, was shot during the incident and rushed to the hospital. He was later arrested when he was released. Wheat has been charged with obstruction of justice, assault by a mob, and unlawful possession of a pistol.

Nearby business owners, like William Morrison, say the shooting has made them fear for their safety.

“It seems since the pandemic there’s a lot more homeless people. Unfortunately, they’re getting desperate and that’s what it feels like. I mean we have people come in our office trying to sell us stolen stuff. That’s why I think we’re going to have to lock our doors before something bad happens,” Morrison said.

The investigation is still open and more charges may be filed, officials said.

Both Wheat and Hill were booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

