Augusta woman, then-husband charged in child sex trafficking case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman has been charged with sex trafficking in a newly unsealed federal indictment that files additional charges against the man to whom she was married at the time of the alleged offenses.

The superseding federal indictment unsealed this week charges Amanda Gunn, 34, of Augusta, with sex trafficking conspiracy and obstruction of a child sex trafficking investigation, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The conspiracy charge carries a penalty upon conviction of a minimum of 15 years in prison, up to life in prison.

U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Brian K. Epps ordered Gunn to remain in jail pending further proceedings after a detention hearing Thursday.

Gunn’s then-husband, Michael Gunn, 36, of Evans, initially was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury in March 2020 on four counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The superseding indictment additionally charges Michael Gunn with sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking of a child; coercion and enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity; and obstruction of a child sex trafficking investigation. He remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

According to court documents and testimony, an FBI investigation in another state led agents to Michael Gunn as a source of child pornography, resulting in the discovery of child pornography on electronic devices in his home.

In a related case, Jonathan Eugene Grantham, 45, of Graniteville, S.C., is named in a four-count federal indictment charging him with sex trafficking of a minor; coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity; travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct; and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to prosecutors. FBI agents initiated the investigation of Grantham with information derived from the Gunn investigation.

