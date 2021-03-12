Advertisement

Augusta woman, then-husband charged in child sex trafficking case

(WHSV)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman has been charged with sex trafficking in a newly unsealed federal indictment that files additional charges against the man to whom she was married at the time of the alleged offenses.

The superseding federal indictment unsealed this week charges Amanda Gunn, 34, of Augusta, with sex trafficking conspiracy and obstruction of a child sex trafficking investigation, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The conspiracy charge carries a penalty upon conviction of a minimum of 15 years in prison, up to life in prison.

MORE | Brothers charged with molesting victim over 15 years in Aiken

U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Brian K. Epps ordered Gunn to remain in jail pending further proceedings after a detention hearing Thursday.

Gunn’s then-husband, Michael Gunn, 36, of Evans, initially was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury in March 2020 on four counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The superseding indictment additionally charges Michael Gunn with sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking of a child; coercion and enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity; and obstruction of a child sex trafficking investigation. He remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

According to court documents and testimony, an FBI investigation in another state led agents to Michael Gunn as a source of child pornography, resulting in the discovery of child pornography on electronic devices in his home.

In a related case, Jonathan Eugene Grantham, 45, of Graniteville, S.C., is named in a four-count federal indictment charging him with sex trafficking of a minor; coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity; travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct; and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to prosecutors. FBI agents initiated the investigation of Grantham with information derived from the Gunn investigation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda J. Redmon, 26, was arrested and charged with felony child abduction.
Mother charged with felony abduction of children at center of N.C. Amber Alert
Stock graphic
Augusta crash claims life of 34-year-old man
Jonah Robert Schafner, 33.
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped in Jefferson County
Michael “Ryan” Wood
SLED investigating death of Furman University student from Edgefield
Jefferson Co. high students, staff protest against beloved teacher resignation
Jefferson County High students, staff protest against beloved teacher termination

Latest News

File image
Brothers charged with molesting victim over 15 years in Aiken
Empanadas
Empanada crawl brings a taste of Dominican Republic to CSRA
Salena Travis-Scott
Bond set at $60,000 for Augusta mom accused in her 1-year-old boy’s death
Taberna
La Taberna Dominicana hosts empanada crawl