Augusta polling place moved for Tuesday’s special election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A polling place is being changed for Tuesday’s Richmond County SPLOST 8 election.

Due to emergency circumstances, the polling location at Minnick Park (Precinct 208), 1850 Kissingbower Road, will be relocated to the Henry Brigham Community Center located at 2463 Golden Camp Road.

The building at Minnick Park has sustained structural damage and after an inspection has been deemed structurally unsafe for occupancy, according to the Richmond County Election Board.

There are 2,769 voters assigned to the Minnick Park polling location.

Meanwhile, early voting continues today. It’s the last day of early voting. You can vote at:

Municipal Building

Henry Brigham Center

Robert Howard Center

Warren Road Center

They’re open until 6 p.m.

It’s also the deadline if you want to apply for a ballot by mail. Mail-in ballots must be returned by close of business on Tuesday.

So far, the Richmond County Election Board says just over 1,900 people have voted early.

In Grovetown

Today is also the last day to vote early in the Grovetown city special election. You can vote at the old Euchee Creek Library until 5 p.m. The election is to fill the late Allen Transou’s City Council seat. Election Day is Tuesday.

