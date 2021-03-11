WATCH LIVE: Fear, Facts, Future ... The COVID-19 vaccine explained

Despite three COVID 19 vaccines readily available, many people are still skeptical about getting them.

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, some wonder if it will make them sick, and some have questions about the cost. Past medical studies like the one that happened in Tuskegee in 1932 make many especially fearful in the African American population.

In 1932, the government studied the effect of syphilis on poor Black Tuskegee men. While the participants were promised free health care, they never received treatment for the excruciating symptoms of syphilis.

Health experts say vaccine hesitancy is common, but they say being hesitant could seriously affect your health and your loved ones’ health.

Join us for a 60-minute special with limited commercial breaks to dig into the issues the African American community has securing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch it here:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.