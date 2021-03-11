U.S. Marshals searching for escaped Jefferson Co. inmate

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are looking for a 33-year-old inmate at the Jefferson County jail who has escaped from custody,

Officials say Jonah Robert Schafner was spending 108 months in prison for federal firearms violations.

He is 6′2, weighs 210 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is now facing additional charges. His criminal history includes charges of fraud, burglary, assault, and firearms offenses. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading directly to Schafner’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals’ office in Augusta at 912-414- 3360 or the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.