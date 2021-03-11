Traveling nurse recalls coming to Georgia just before pandemic hit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A traveling nurse is opening up about coming to the Peach State for work just before the pandemic hit last year.

Kim Sloan told her story Wednesday during Phoebe’s Day of Remembrance, which marked the anniversary of the health system’s battle against the international virus.

“It was a war zone,” said Sloan.

Sloan and her husband were at the event and have been working at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital since before the pandemic started.

When they signed up to come to Phoebe, they had no idea a pandemic was around the corner.

“We’ve been traveling for four years. We’ve been all over this country and to come here, this is where we were meant to be,” said Sloan.

The Ohio couple’s original contracts ended last May, but they didn’t leave.

“Because they still needed us,” explained Sloan.

They have taken some time off and even worked at another hospital since, however, they found their way back to Phoebe and plan to stay a little longer.

“We should have been done last week, but we signed an extension and we’re here ‘til May,” Sloan said.

The Wednesday night event was filled with a collection of lights, a parade of vehicles, a special light show and more down at Phoebe Main in downtown Albany.

Phoebe leaders said it was a day to commemorate the anniversary, thank the community for its continued support, remember the lives lost, honor survivors and healthcare heroes.

Phoebe has had around 2,400 Covid-19 patients admitted since the start of the pandemic, according to health system officials.

