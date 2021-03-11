SLED investigating death of Furman University student from Edgefield

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of a Furman University student from Edgefield.

Michael “Ryan” Wood died on campus Wednesday. SLED and Furman University police are working to determine the cause of death, Furman University President Elizabeth Davis confirmed.

Davis said Wood was a first-year student from Edgefield. He was a member of the mock trial team and Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.

Davis issued a statement on Furman University’s Facebook page.

“The university extends its heartfelt condolences to Ryan’s family and friends in this time of profound loss. The entire Furman community is deeply affected at times like this, and it’s important that we offer each other support and seek help if we need it,” she said.

“Please take a moment to remember Ryan and all he brought to our community during his time at Furman. May all who knew him find peace and comfort during this difficult time,” Davis said.

A chaplain and counseling are available to students and employees.

