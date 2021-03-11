Separated for one year, G.a. woman hopeful to see grandmother after vaccine expansion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Brian Kemp announced today all Georgians age 55 or older will be able to get the vaccine starting next week.

And he expects any Georgian who wants a vaccine to be able to sign up by early next month.

The news brings a sense of relief, especially with tomorrow marking the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus being declared a global pandemic.

“Our whole world has been just flipped upside down and I don’t think we were ready for it at all.”

One day in March 2020, the world stopped, and Brandi Palmer hasn’t been able to hug her best friend since.

“...It’s taken a lot of time from people like me that want to see their granny and, you know, it’s just that time, I can’t get that time back at all,” she said.

Her 89-year-old grandmother has dementia and lives in a nursing home. For a year now, Palmer has only been able to see her once through her bedroom window.

“...When I got to that window. And I saw her, and her face lit up, and I knew she knew who I was, other than getting baptized, that’s the best moment hands down, of my entire life,” Palmer said.

And the next best moment of her life may be just around the corner.

With expanded vaccine access, Palmer expects to get her vaccine, sooner than she thought possible.

Today, the governor of Georgia announced he intends to open up vaccine access to all adults early next month.

“You know, I just never expected last year, that this would still be going on,” Mary Ellen Sartori said.

Vaccine supply continues to increase, and more and more people are becoming eligible. But while many of us look ahead, some people are making sure we don’t forget.

“This is from March 28... ‘Saturday, still on lockdown. I’m really getting tired of seeing posts of people going out like nothing is wrong.’”

Sartori has written a journal entry every day since lockdowns began last year, keeping track of history and her pandemic journey.

She recently got her second vaccine dose.

“And I just feel like, you know, like the sunny days we’ve been having lately I think the sun has come out,” she said.

Not only sunny days ahead but better days too.

The state of Georgia has fully vaccinated nearly 1 million people. And nationwide, nearly 10 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

