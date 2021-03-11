Advertisement

Senate confirms Michael Regan as the nation’s new top environmental watchdog

By Kyle Midura
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - North Carolinian Michael Regan assumes his role as the country’s top environmental defender after the U.S. Senate confirmed him to be the next E.P.A. administrator in a 66-34 vote Wednesday evening.

Environmental experts and former Environmental Protection Agency staff said Regan represents a political climate change.

“Preserving our natural resources isn’t something just to balance with the economy, it’s essential for economic growth, along with protecting public health and our way of life,” said last month at his first confirmation hearing. At that time, he pledged to work with all sides affected by any potential new regulation.

His track record of doing so as North Carolina’s top environmental watchdog won him broad support even from those who ultimately expect to oppose much of his agenda. “He will sometimes take on initiatives that I will disagree with, most likely vote against,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)., “but I do believe he will be somebody we can rely on to be fair.”

Before Regan officially took the reins, the administration announced it would undo dozens of rules and guidance written under Trump’s leadership. That’s drawn criticism from the right. “Officials in place at the White House and at the EPA have already set the agenda,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) while explaining why should we vote against Regan despite seeing him as qualified.

But, former agency leaders call the reversals critical to repairing lost scientific credibility.

“You’re not just trying to build back to what it was,” said former Acting Administrator for EPA Stan Meiburg, “you’re trying to build forward to what an EPA of the future needs to be.”

Meiburg now directs a sustainability program at Wake Forest University. He helped the Environmental Protection Network draft a detailed planning document, suggesting how the E.P.A. should move forward in the years to come.

Meiburg expects his old agency to re-institute stricter tailpipe limits, clarify controversial water quality standards, and move to clean-up toxic sites.

The to-do and wish lists are long; four years isn’t much time to work with in the world of government regulation. “You will have to make choices and every administrator faces them,” he said.

An added wrinkle: Biden created a climate czar position in his cabinet for former E.P.A. Administrator Gina McCarthy. Regan struggled to convince Republicans that she won’t be the one running his agency.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chakoya Lashae Sanders
Mom accused of stabbing baby’s dad with butcher knife at local hotel
Construction from the first Amazon fulfillment center site in Appling, Georgia.
Second Amazon facility to open in Appling with hundreds of jobs
FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
COVID-19 knocked out a year of concerts, but they’re coming back
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets

Latest News

In this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, Sgt. 1st Class Marvin D. Cornett poses for a photo, in in Auburn,...
N.C. World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after heroism
Courts work to clear backlog as jury trials resume
Courts work to clear backlog as jury trials resume
Georgia congressman introduces new homeowner COVID-19 aid bill
Georgia congressman introduces new homeowner COVID-19 aid bill
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s...
New system for incoming mail used for inmates at Charles B. Webster
Stand Your Ground Law
SC lawmakers expected to begin debates on open-carry law