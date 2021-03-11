S.C. State House roundup: Beer delivery, curbside alcohol pickup bills pass the House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has given key approval to a pair of bills that make it easier to have beer and wine delivered to homes and to pick up alcoholic drinks with curbside service.

Both proposals were pushed after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the ways people go out to eat and shop. One bill passed on an 84-27 vote allows beer and wine to be delivered to homes on the same day they are ordered.

The delivery driver would need to check and scan the buyer’s identification. The second bill passed 99-14 allows restaurants to include alcohol when delivering meals as part of curbside pickup. The bills will go to the Senate after one more routine vote.

Sexual orientation axed from South Carolina hate crime bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A hate crimes bill in South Carolina no longer offers protection to gay or transgender people.

A Republican leader says he doesn’t think the bill will get enough immediate support if it includes them. A House subcommittee passed an amendment Thursday that removes sexual orientation, creed, gender, age, and ancestry from the bill.

Supporters of the bill as originally written say they wonder if it’s worth having a hate crimes law that doesn’t protect gay and transgender people, who they say are among those who most need the protection.

House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - Emboldened by their majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades and they’re starting with stricter background checks.

The House passed two bills Thursday to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases.

The first bill is designed to close loopholes to ensure that background checks are extended to private and online sales that often go undetected, including at gun shows. The legislation includes limited exceptions allowing temporary transfers to prevent imminent harm, for use at a target range and for gifts from family, among others.

The second bill would extend the review period for background checks from three to 10 days. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House, introduced the legislation after Dylann Roof killed nine people at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston during a Bible study in June 2015.

The FBI said a background check examiner never saw Roof’s previous arrest report because the wrong arresting agency was listed in state criminal history records, and the gun dealer was legally permitted to complete the transaction after a deadline of three days.

Speaking on the House floor in 2019, Clyburn said they found out after five days that Roof was not eligible to purchase the gun, but said that by then, it was too late.

After the bill’s passage Thursday, Clyburn posted a message on Twitter to the Emanuel 9 families.

I am emotional today for the families and friends of the Emanuel Nine, several of who were my constituents.



They have been waiting for years to see the ‘Charleston loophole’ closed.



Today’s vote moves us one step closer to making gun ownership safer. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) March 11, 2021

“I am emotional today for the families and friends of the Emanuel Nine, several of who were my constituents,” he said on the platform. “They have been waiting for years to see the ‘Charleston loophole’ closed. Today’s vote moves us one step closer to making gun ownership safer.”

Similar bills were passed by the House in 2019, shortly after Democrats won the majority, but languished in the GOP-controlled Senate for the next two years.

Democrats now hold the Senate, as well, but the bills would need significant bipartisan support to pass.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. WCSC contributed to this report.