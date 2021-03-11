S.C. lawmaker files resolution to rename USC basketball court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina State Representative has filed a resolution urging the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees to rename the basketball court inside Colonial Life Arena.

Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, a Democrat out of Charleston, tweeted on Wednesday that he introduced a resolution to rename the basketball court in honor of University of South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

“It was important for us to recognize the contributions that Dawn Staley has had for the University of South Carolina,” said Rep. Pandarvis. “We know what she’s done on and off the court. Her record on the court, it speaks for itself with the SEC championships and national championships and the many, many women that she had impacted and their lives. But we know what she’s done off the court. We know what she’s done for the Columbia community, the University of South Carolina and beyond.”

Staley’s in her 13th season with Carolina. She’s also a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and is the current head coach of Team USA women’s basketball.

“If there’s anyone who needs to have a court named after them, it’s Dawn Staley,” said Rep. Pandarvis.

Under her watch, the Gamecocks have captured five regular-season SEC titles, six conference tournament championships, and a National Championship in 2017. Other accomplishments include:

151 consecutive weeks ranked in the AP Top 25, including 80 weeks in the top five

Eight 25-win seasons

Four 30-win campaigns

A school-record 34 victories in 2014-15

Five SEC regular-season championships (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020)

Five SEC Tournament titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020)

Two top-two recruiting classes (#1 in 2019, #2 in 2014)

Six NCAA Attendance titles, averaging over 10,000 fans each season (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

While the resolution would rename the court itself, the name of the Colonial Life Arena would remain.

