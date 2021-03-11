S.C. initial unemployment claims rose above 5,000 last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said more than 5,000 people filed their first claim for unemployment benefits in the week ending Saturday.

SCDEW said it received 5,146 initial claims, a 26% jump over the previous week.

The Tri-County also had an increase in first-time claims. Berkeley County reported the third-highest total at 357, behind Richland County’s 420 claims and Greenville County’s 400 claims.

Charleston County had the sixth highest total of first time claims at 275, and Dorchester County had the eighth highest at 238.

The remaining Lowcountry counties all had totals below 100 claims, according to the latest data from SCDEW.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out nearly $74 million in state and federal benefits.

In the full year since the pandemic began, South Carolina has paid out almost $5.5 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

