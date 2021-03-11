Orangeburg man arrested after alleged assault on woman with rock

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 20-year old man was sought by deputies after he allegedly struck a woman in the head with a rock.

Deputies say Tanarious Dash of Truman Circle has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature following an incident on February 16.

On that date, investigators were called to a Rivelon Road residence after a passing motorist witnessed a man assault a female. When the motorist stopped to help after seeing saw a woman being pushed down, the assailant had fled.

The victim was taken to a local hospital initially. However, due to the extent of her injuries, she was taken to a trauma hospital.

“This young lady suffered serious injuries during what was just a senseless, brutal attack,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There was no justification for this assault at all.”

Bond was set for Dash at $15,000 during a hearing on Wednesday. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

