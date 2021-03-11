Advertisement

Orangeburg man arrested after alleged assault on woman with rock

Tanarious Dash.
Tanarious Dash.(Source: The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 20-year old man was sought by deputies after he allegedly struck a woman in the head with a rock.

Deputies say Tanarious Dash of Truman Circle has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature following an incident on February 16.

On that date, investigators were called to a Rivelon Road residence after a passing motorist witnessed a man assault a female. When the motorist stopped to help after seeing saw a woman being pushed down, the assailant had fled.

The victim was taken to a local hospital initially. However, due to the extent of her injuries, she was taken to a trauma hospital.

“This young lady suffered serious injuries during what was just a senseless, brutal attack,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There was no justification for this assault at all.”

Bond was set for Dash at $15,000 during a hearing on Wednesday. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chakoya Lashae Sanders
Mom accused of stabbing baby’s dad with butcher knife at local hotel
Construction from the first Amazon fulfillment center site in Appling, Georgia.
Second Amazon facility to open in Appling with hundreds of jobs
FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
COVID-19 knocked out a year of concerts, but they’re coming back
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets

Latest News

Georgia voting stickers
100 Black Men of Augusta hosts virtual voter education town hall
Amber Alert issued for two Statesville children believed to be abducted, headed to Georgia.
Amber Alert issued for two N.C. children believed to be abducted, headed towards Augusta
NorthPointe hospitality hosts job fair for all positions in CSRA.
NorthPointe hospitality hosts job fair for all positions in CSRA
In this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, Sgt. 1st Class Marvin D. Cornett poses for a photo, in in Auburn,...
N.C. World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after heroism