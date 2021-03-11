NorthPointe hospitality hosts job fair for all positions in CSRA.

N. AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Crowne Plaza North Augusta and Partridge Inn Hotels is holding a job fair to hire for all positions at their CSRA locations.

This fair will be this weekend, on March 13-14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. It will be held at the Crowne Plaza North Augusta.

Anyone interested can apply on the spot the potential of joining the NorthPointe Hospitality family

NorthPointe is hiring for all positions, including front desk agents, housekeeping attendants, maintenance, restaurant wait staff, bartenders, supervisors for all departments, and more.

You can find more information about the event on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.