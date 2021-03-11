New system for incoming mail used for inmates at Charles B. Webster

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are working on a new system to efficiently process incoming mail and decrease smuggled contraband from flowing into Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will begin to implement a system where incoming mail will be scanned and electronically delivered to an inmate. The inmate will be able to access the scanned correspondence through a kiosk located in their housing pod.

This procedure will not apply to legal mail which includes correspondence from an attorney.

This process will go into effect immediately.

Below are the policy guidelines from the detention center.

