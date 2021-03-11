Advertisement

New system for incoming mail used for inmates at Charles B. Webster

Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s...
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are working on a new system to efficiently process incoming mail and decrease smuggled contraband from flowing into Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will begin to implement a system where incoming mail will be scanned and electronically delivered to an inmate. The inmate will be able to access the scanned correspondence through a kiosk located in their housing pod.

This procedure will not apply to legal mail which includes correspondence from an attorney.

This process will go into effect immediately.

Below are the policy guidelines from the detention center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chakoya Lashae Sanders
Mom accused of stabbing baby’s dad with butcher knife at local hotel
Construction from the first Amazon fulfillment center site in Appling, Georgia.
Second Amazon facility to open in Appling with hundreds of jobs
FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
COVID-19 knocked out a year of concerts, but they’re coming back
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets

Latest News

In this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, Sgt. 1st Class Marvin D. Cornett poses for a photo, in in Auburn,...
N.C. World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after heroism
Courts work to clear backlog as jury trials resume
Courts work to clear backlog as jury trials resume
Georgia congressman introduces new homeowner COVID-19 aid bill
Georgia congressman introduces new homeowner COVID-19 aid bill
Stand Your Ground Law
SC lawmakers expected to begin debates on open-carry law