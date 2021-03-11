Jefferson Co. high students, staff protest against beloved teacher resignation

JEFFERSON CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students and staff stood together in protest outside Jefferson County High School today, fighting on behalf of a beloved culinary arts teacher, Kanesha Roberts.

Clarissa Briones says Roberts has helped her in the past and that’s why she is out here today.

“Chef Roberts needs the justice that she deserves because we all know that she would do the same for us if we were in this predicament,” she said.

Roberts recently resigned from Jefferson County High School because of concerns she said she had with the way different school events were handled.

Students today told us they are also upset over the school’s decision to remove Roberts from the prom committee and a pep rally performance.

Chaniya Gibbens says she was always told to fight in what she believes in.

“That’s exactly what not just myself but what everybody is out here doing, and I think that’s the most important thing. You’re supposed to fight for what you believe in and that’s what we’re going to do until what we want done is done,” she said.

And it wasn’t just current staff and students protesting today.

Tildon Walker graduated in 1996, and he says they will continue protesting until things change.

“We will do what we have to do to stand up for our kids, we will not back down. We will continue to stand for the students at Jefferson County High School and Chef Roberts.”

Walker says until their needs are met protests will continue as soon as tomorrow.

Tomorrow, Roberts and her lawyer are holding a news conference at 4 p.m. outside the Jefferson County Board of Education. She has a long list of grievances.

Today, the district superintendent released a statement, saying the school system is reviewing each concern, but they cannot comment at this time.

“The Jefferson County School System is reviewing each concern expressed by the resigned employee. Since the resignation and concerns are a personnel matter, the school system cannot comment in order to protect employees’ rights.”

