Georgia congressman introduces new homeowner COVID-19 aid bill

By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Congressman David Scott introduced the Coronavirus Homeowner Assistance Act of 2021, legislation creating a Homeowner Assistance Fund to aid homeowners harmed by the pandemic.

This legislation would provide $10 billion in funding to states, territories, and the District of Columbia, and delivers essential mortgage financial assistance and utility financial assistance for homeowners.

“We are now a year into this public health crisis, and Americans are facing down enormous financial hurdles,” Scott stated. “Providing this critical assistance will enable struggling families to protect their health from the safety of a warm home with a roof over their heads.”

