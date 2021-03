WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters rushed to the scene of a structure fire Thursday morning near Windsor.

The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. at 619 State Park Road, according to Aiken County dispatchers.

It was fully ablaze when reported, according to dispatchers.

The fire was several miles north of Windsor and east of Montmorenci.

