Columbia Co. eager to welcome thousands of jobs with second Amazon center

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly a year after announcing the fulfillment center coming to White Oak business park, Columbia County and Amazon are teaming up again.

We’ve been telling you for months about the fulfillment center coming in July, but Amazon’s also got another project in the works.

The new sorting center we told you about yesterday will go off to the left of the fulfillment center at the Business Park off Interstate 20 exit 183 in Appling.

Together, the two Amazon centers will bring almost a thousand jobs to Columbia County and a huge boost for our local economy.

“We’re excited to welcome them for a second time,” Robbie Bennett, executive director with the Columbia County Development Authority, said.

But what’s the difference between the fulfillment center and this new sorting center? “Absolutely everything,” Bennett said.

We learned the fulfillment center is bigger with more technology and robotics.

The sorting center is the next link in the chain between ordering your package and receiving it at your door.

It will take packages from fulfillment centers across the region and send them out for delivery.

But having the sorting center in the area doesn’t guarantee faster shipping, that depends on whether your order is in stock in a nearby fulfillment center.

But it does guarantee more jobs coming to Columbia County.

“This opportunity is going to bring several hundred jobs into Columbia County,” Bennett said. “Because it’s a part-time environment for many of those jobs, I think it opens up job opportunities to people who currently aren’t in the labor force.”

Bennett says this project was all about location, and it worked great for both sides.

Amazon gets two new centers right off the interstate and central in the southeast.

For the county, around a thousand new jobs and a much-needed boost in a year in which many are still struggling with the pandemic.

“It’s one of those dream projects that we like in the economic development that we didn’t have to give a property tax incentive on this particular project.”

Bennett couldn’t give us an exact number when we asked him how many jobs they expect this to bring, but he says it’s safe to say several hundred.

Many of you may be wondering how you can apply for a job. Bennett says to be on the lookout for job applications and job fairs.

You can also check for jobs open and the fulfillment center online on Amazon’s website.

