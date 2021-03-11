Can you help find this missing 14-year-old girl?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Destiny Mariah Hamlett was last seen at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Travis Road. She is described as having black hair with large black braids in a bun, with brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and rainbow-colored Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

