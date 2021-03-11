Advertisement

Can you help find this missing 14-year-old girl?

Destiny Mariah Hamlett
Destiny Mariah Hamlett(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Destiny Mariah Hamlett was last seen at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Travis Road. She is described as having black hair with large black braids in a bun, with brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and rainbow-colored Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for two Statesville children believed to be abducted, headed to Georgia.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 N.C. kids who were thought headed toward Augusta
Construction from the first Amazon fulfillment center site in Appling, Georgia.
Second Amazon facility to open in Appling with hundreds of jobs
Chakoya Lashae Sanders
Mom accused of stabbing baby’s dad with butcher knife at local hotel
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on March 10, 2021, offers an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Georgia opening vaccines to 55-year-olds, disabled and those as young as 16 who are at risk
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

Kim Sloan
Traveling nurse recalls coming to Georgia just before pandemic hit
When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, every patient is different, especially if you're...
‘It’s a scary myth’: S.C. Doctor debunks vaccine infertility myth
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
78-year-old veteran attacked, robbed outside his Sumter business
Vaccine syringes
Fear, Facts, Future ... The COVID-19 vaccine explained