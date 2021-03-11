Advertisement

Burke Co. BBQ fundraiser to benefit communities after Texas storms

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies are inviting the community out to a BBQ fundraiser to help Texas communities after the dreaded winter storms.

This Saturday, March 13, you can grab a $10 food plate at the Tractor Supply at 300 Hopkins Corner Drive in Waynesboro.

All of the efforts is to raise money to send to the American Red Cross in Houston, Texas to show support following their recent winter storms.

Food plates will include grilled chicken, pulled pork, BBQ, green beans, baked beans, and potato salad. You can come by between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

