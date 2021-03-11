Biden, Harris planning a trip to the Peach State

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Next week, the president and the vice president will travel to Georgia.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta on March 19, the White House announced Thursday.

The trip is part of the “Help is Here” tour to promote the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion relief package Biden signed into law Thursday .

Most noticeable to many Americans are provisions providing up to $1,400 in direct payments, some of which could begin landing in bank accounts this weekend, and extending $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September.

The signing came hours before Biden delivers his first prime-time address since taking office. He’s aiming to steer the nation toward hope as he marks one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 Americans.

