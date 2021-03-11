Advertisement

Biden, Harris planning a trip to the Peach State

By Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Next week, the president and the vice president will travel to Georgia.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta on March 19, the White House announced Thursday.

The trip is part of the “Help is Here” tour to promote the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion relief package Biden signed into law Thursday.

Most noticeable to many Americans are provisions providing up to $1,400 in direct payments, some of which could begin landing in bank accounts this weekend, and extending $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September.

The signing came hours before Biden delivers his first prime-time address since taking office. He’s aiming to steer the nation toward hope as he marks one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 Americans.

MORE | Where 2-state lawmakers stand after House supports changes in gun sales

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for two Statesville children believed to be abducted, headed to Georgia.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 N.C. kids who were thought headed toward Augusta
Construction from the first Amazon fulfillment center site in Appling, Georgia.
Second Amazon facility to open in Appling with hundreds of jobs
Chakoya Lashae Sanders
Mom accused of stabbing baby’s dad with butcher knife at local hotel
Stock graphic
Augusta crash claims life of 34-year-old man
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on March 10, 2021, offers an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Georgia opening vaccines to 55-year-olds, disabled and those as young as 16 who are at risk

Latest News

From left: Rep. Jim Clyburn and Rep. Rick Allen.
Where 2-state lawmakers stand after House supports changes in gun sales
S.C. State House roundup: Beer delivery, curbside alcohol pickup bills pass the House
S.C. State House roundup: Beer delivery, curbside alcohol pickup bills pass the House
Kim Sloan
Traveling nurse recalls coming to Georgia just before pandemic hit
When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, every patient is different, especially if you're...
‘It’s a scary myth’: S.C. Doctor debunks vaccine infertility myth