Advertisement

Augusta crash claims life of 34-year-old man

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta man was killed by a traffic accident Thursday morning, according to authorities.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue.  

Jeremy Simpkins, 34, was thrown from his vehicle after it hit another vehicle at the intersection, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Simpkins was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by Gold Cross EMS and pronounced dead at 4:35 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction from the first Amazon fulfillment center site in Appling, Georgia.
Second Amazon facility to open in Appling with hundreds of jobs
Amber Alert issued for two Statesville children believed to be abducted, headed to Georgia.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 N.C. kids who were thought headed toward Augusta
Chakoya Lashae Sanders
Mom accused of stabbing baby’s dad with butcher knife at local hotel
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on March 10, 2021, offers an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Georgia opening vaccines to 55-year-olds, disabled and those as young as 16 who are at risk
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

Furman University
SLED investigating death of Furman University student from Edgefield
For facilities like Homestead of Crestview in E. Wichita, the in-person visitations are a...
Families react to change in nursing home visitation guidelines
Partisan divide in Washington
2-state Congress members split down party lines on COVID relief bill
Crews battle structure fire near Windsor