Augusta crash claims life of 34-year-old man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta man was killed by a traffic accident Thursday morning, according to authorities.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue.

Jeremy Simpkins, 34, was thrown from his vehicle after it hit another vehicle at the intersection, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Simpkins was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by Gold Cross EMS and pronounced dead at 4:35 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.