AU dishes hundreds of vaccines to school teachers and employees across sites

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the largest vaccine effort our community has ever seen.

More than 2,300 people were vaccinated today at AU’s vaccination sites.

They averaged 300 vaccinations an hour, which is about five people every minute. And a lot of people who got the shot today are school employees.

For so many of those teachers, they were excited for the day they could get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I have been waiting-- anxiously.”

MORE COVERAGE

Heather McGregor is a teacher in Columbia County schools. She got an email from the school nurse about the district scheduling vaccine appointments, and she signed up immediately.

And she said a part of why she’s so eager, is because of the students.

“I think it would be great to have all the kids back in school. It’s needed. I think they learn better in-person,” she said.

Amy Kersey is braving the risks of COVID while doing her student teaching hours in a local high school.

“It’s just something we all have to deal with right now and just work through. So, we just take most of the precautions that we can, and just go with it,” she said.

That’s why many people showed up to AU’s vaccination site, and why AU plans to vaccinate six thousand more over the next three days.

AU gave teachers in Columbia County and Richmond County the links to these mass clinics first after partnerships with the school districts.

“Hopefully getting more educators, more staff in Richmond County vaccinated ultimately gets more kids back in the classroom and gets parents back to work,” Dr. Joshua Wyche with AU said.

But one question remains on how to get more teachers signed up since some remain skeptical.

“I am very relieved that there’s hope in the near future that we will all be back in school,” McGregor said.

AU Health will reach 10,000 vaccinations just this week across their vaccination sites.

AU is booked for appointments through 8 p.m. tonight and plans for clinics tomorrow and Saturday to get booked in full as well.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.