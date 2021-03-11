Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 2 N.C. kids who were thought headed toward Augusta

Amber Alert issued for two Statesville children believed to be abducted, headed to Georgia.
Amber Alert issued for two Statesville children believed to be abducted, headed to Georgia.((Source: WBTV))
By WBTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was canceled for two missing children who were believed to have been abducted in Iredell County.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon.

Agencies issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday night, and authorities thought they were heading toward Augusta.

The alert was canceled Thursday morning after they were found safe.

Officials say there was allegedly one abductor -- Amanda J Redmon.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction from the first Amazon fulfillment center site in Appling, Georgia.
Second Amazon facility to open in Appling with hundreds of jobs
Chakoya Lashae Sanders
Mom accused of stabbing baby’s dad with butcher knife at local hotel
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on March 10, 2021, offers an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Georgia opening vaccines to 55-year-olds, disabled and those as young as 16 who are at risk
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

Crews battle structure fire near Windsor
Cross Creek boys leaning on experience in title game
Cross Creek boys leaning on experience in title game
Separated for one year, Ga. woman hopeful to see grandmother after vaccine expansion
Separated for a year, Ga. woman hopeful to see grandmother after vaccine expansion
Georgia families sigh in relief as vaccine rollout expands
Georgia families sigh in relief as vaccine rollout expands
Georgia voting stickers
100 Black Men of Augusta hosts virtual voter education town hall