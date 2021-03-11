Amber Alert canceled for 2 N.C. kids who were thought headed toward Augusta

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was canceled for two missing children who were believed to have been abducted in Iredell County.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon.

Agencies issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday night, and authorities thought they were heading toward Augusta.

The alert was canceled Thursday morning after they were found safe.

Officials say there was allegedly one abductor -- Amanda J Redmon.

